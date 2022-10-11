Alfred Schreuder spoke to the press ahead of Ajax’s Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday.
Last week, Napoli hammered Ajax 6-1 in Amsterdam and the two clubs meeting again on Wednesday in a crucial clash for both sides. Napoli would qualify with a win for the next round, while Ajax need the three points to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.
Speaking at his press conference, Alfred Schreuder said, “You always have to have faith, but the reality is that it can be difficult. But the moment we win on Wednesday, we will be in a much better position. Faith is always with us.”
Schreuder thinks his players want revenge, “I don’t see insecurities in the players, but every sportsman wants to take revenge.”
Devyne Rensch is out but Schreuder would not confirm whether the returning Jorge Sanchez would start, “It is unlikely that Jorge Sánchez will play 90 minutes. He has been able to train well for the last two or three days, we will decide on Wednesday morning what we are going to do with him.”