Alfred Schreuder has been named as the new head coach of Club Brugge.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 49-year-old is a replacement for Philippe Clement, who recently left his post to take on the job at AS Monaco.
Schreuder has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal in Belgium and gets his first job since being sacked as an assistant coach at Barcelona following the departure of Ronald Koeman.
Schreuder has previously been head coach with Hoffenheim and FC Twente. He is now in charge of the Belgian champions, who have Bas Dost, Noa Lang and Ruud Vormer on their books.