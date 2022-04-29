According to De Telegraaf, Club Brugge head coach Alfred Schreuder is the leading candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Ajax.
Ten Hag is leaving Amsterdam in the summer for Manchester United and Ajax are now looking for a new head coach. Immediately after Ten Hag’s departure was confirmed, Alfred Schreuder was linked.
De Telegraaf’s Ajax reporter Mike Verweij gave an update on their ‘Kick-Off Football podcast‘, “The only development there is now is that it is deafeningly quiet.
“Time is also taken, because they still have some time. But they should not wait too long.”
Schreuder is the leading candidate though, “Schreuder is simply very good. That is also the main candidate. But there is also talk with others because you have to have a broad picture. In the end, they will end up with Schreuder.”
Schreuder is contracted to Club Brugge but reportedly has a low buy out clause with the Belgian side.