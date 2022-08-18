Perr Schuurs has departed Ajax to sign for Italian Serie A side Torino.
Torino have paid Ajax a fee of €9 million to sign the centre-back but that fee could rise just above €11 million through bonuses.
The 22-year-old joined Ajax from Fortuna Sittard in the summer of 2018 but he has never managed to hold down a place in the club’s starting line-up. Even with the departure of Lisandro Martinez this summer, Schuurs was only a back-up option.
Schuurs will now continue his career in Serie A and he told Ajax TV, “In football, it’s hard to leave everyone, but I’ve made a choice that at this age I have to play every week. This was a great opportunity in a fantastic competition, especially for defenders. I think I can improve there.”
Schuurs made a total of 95 appearances for Ajax.