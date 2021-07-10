Perr Schuurs is not interested in departing Ajax this summer despite interest from other clubs.
The young centre-back made a good impression at the U21 European Championships, and has been linked to several top European clubs, including Napoli.
However, speaking to ESPN Schuurs said, “After the European Championship, a number of clubs have signed up.
“It was clear to me exactly how I saw it. Of course, it is a nice compliment when certain clubs report. However, I am not yet ready at Ajax and I would like to develop further.”
Schuurs is not a guaranteed starter at Ajax with Jurrien Timber taking his starting place during last season. Schuurs has made 62 appearances for Ajax, and has a contract until 2025.