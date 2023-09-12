Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Louis van Gaal is the best choice to be the next Germany head coach.
With Hansi Flick being fired by Germany after their 4-1 loss to Japan, the search is now on for his replacement.
Louis van Gaal’s name has been put forward and the 72-year-old has so far refused to rule it out, despite the fact that a non-German has never been put in charge of the national team.
On ARD, former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger pledged his support to Van Gaal, “I hope for Louis van Gaal. He has already achieved great things. He also brought the Netherlands far at the World Cup in Qatar. The team needs a personality with broad shoulders, that is very important. If things aren’t going well, you won’t easily pass him by. And he always has his word ready.”
Phillip Lahm also stated his belief that Van Gaal is the best man for the job, but Julian Nagelsmann is currently the frontrunner.