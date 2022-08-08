Feyenoord has confirmed that Marcos Senesi has departed the club to join Premier League side Bournemouth.
The centre-back has been a fan favourite ever since joining the Rotterdammers from San Lorenzo but after three years he now departs for the Premier League.
Bournemouth have reportedly paid around €15 million to sign the defender, who has signed a four-year deal with the Cherries.
Senesi made 116 appearances for Feyenoord but now departs with only one year left on his deal. Feyenoord has brought in Jacob Rasmussen as a replacement already.