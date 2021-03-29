According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Feyenoord centre-back Marcos Senesi is a target for Napoli.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Napoli are preparing for a possible summer departure for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been linked with several top European clubs.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Feyenoord star Marcos Senesi is the Italian side’s preferred replacement for Koulibaly. The newspaper claims technical director Cristiano Giuntoli has already contacted Feyenoord to express the interest.
Senesi is in his second season with Feyenoord and has a deal until mid-2023. The 23-year-old could raise Feyenoord some much needed millions.