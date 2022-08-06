According to Voetbal International, Marcos Senesi is departing Feyenoord to sign for Premier League newcomers Bournemouth.
Luis Sinisterra and Tyrell Malacia have already departed Feyenoord for the Premier League and after three years with the Rotterdammers, Marcos Senesi will also follow suit.
The Argentinian has agreed to join Bournemouth, with the newly promoted side reportedly set to pay a fee of €15 million. Senesi is in the final year of his contract with Feyenoord making a move this summer inevitable.
Feyenoord has already brought in Jacob Rasmussen as a replacement for the 25-year-old centre-back, who has made over 115 appearances since joining from San Lorenzo in 2019.