The battle at the bottom of the Eredivisie between RKC Waalwijk and Excelsior ended 1-1 on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Excelsior went into the game in 15th and only above visitors RKC Waalwijk by goal difference.
Both sides created chances in an open game before Excelsior struck after half an hour with Siebe Horemans heading in at the back post.
It remained 1-0 until the 76th minute when substitute Mats Seuntjens took aim from 25 yards and found the net. It was his first goal of the season and could prove crucial in RKC’s hopes for survival.
There was no winner meaning both sides remain locked on the same points in 15th and 16th.