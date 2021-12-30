According to reports in Spain, Sevilla could be in the running for Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Bergwijn’s future in England is uncertain with Ajax heavily linked with a loan move for the Dutch international, who missed Tottenham’s game against Southampton at the weekend due to an injury.
According to AS, Ajax are not the only club in the running for the forward with Sevilla also showing interest.
However, Sevilla’s main target is Manchester United’s Antony Martial and they would only move onto Bergwijn if a deal cannot be struck for the Frenchman.