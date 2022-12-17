Shaqueel van Persie is on fire for Feyenoord U17’s at the moment and his goals led to a 2-0 victory over Ajax on Saturday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 16-year-old son of Robin van Persie has been a highly-rated talent in the Feyenoord academy since joining them from Fenerbahce, but this season he is really showing that he is capable of following in his father’s footsteps.
On Saturday, Van Persie scored twice as Feyenoord’s U17 side defeated rivals Ajax 2-0 and the forward is now the top scorer in the U17 Eredivisie with 16 goals in 13 games
The forward is in red-hot form having scored in each of his last seven games and at least two in his last four appearances.
Van Persie is yet to appear for a Netherlands side but in this form he is almost certain to be included for the U17’s in their European Championship qualifying squad next year.