Kaj Sierhuis scored three and assisted two as Fortuna Sittard defeated Excelsior 5-2.
- Follow Football-Oranje on x
Sierhuis was man of the match in Fortuna’s 1-0 win over RKC last weekend and he led his side to another victory on Sunday. Firstly he set up Justin Lonwijk to open the scoring in the first ten minutes.
Lonwijk then set up Sierhuis for the second after 15 minutes. The former Ajax striker then added a third on the half hour mark before he completed his hattrick shortly afterwards with a lovely volley.
In the second half, Derensili Sanches Fernandes pulled one back for Excelsior before Sierhuis crossed for Rodrigo Guth to head Fortuna 5-1 up. Richie Omorowa got another one back for Excelsior before the end but that did not dampen the mood in Sittard.
Fortuna are 11th in the table while Excelsior is 15th.