Kaj Sierhuis scored the only goal of the game as Heracles Almelo defeated Utrecht 1-0.
Heracles went into the game in 15th and only four points above the relegation zone, while Utrecht was looking for a win to take them 6th.
Utrecht started with Henk Veerman upfront for the first time but they failed to create any chances in the first half, while Kaj Sierhuis and Nikolai Laursen went close at the other end.
Djevencio van der Kust almost opened the scoring for Utrecht early in the second half but his strike came back off the woodwork. That kicked off an exciting second half with plenty of chances at both ends.
Sierhuis and Bilal Basaçikoglu went close for the hosts while goalkeeper Janis Blaswich made two excellent saves to deny Sander van de Streek and Willem Janssen from scoring for Utrecht.
Eight minutes before the end, Heracles got the winning goal with Sierhuis finding the net after a swift move involving Noah Fadiga and Basaçikoglu. The matchwinner then suffered a knee injury just before the end and Heracles will be hoping it isn’t too serious.
Utrecht remains 7th after the loss while Heracles climbs up to 12th.