An 89th minute strike from Kaj Sierhuis earned Fortuna Sittard a 1-0 win at RKC Waalwijk.
RKC went into the game in 16th and desperate for a win to move them away from the bottom two. Henk Fraser’s side had a lot of the ball but struggled to create any chances.
The best opportunities fell to Fortuna Sittard and eventually, in the 89th minute, Kaj Sierhuis lashed an excellent strike into the top corner to seal the victory.
Fortuna Sittard moved up to 12th with the win while RKC remain in trouble.