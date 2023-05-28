PSV Eindhoven’s Xavi Simons and Tasos Douvikas of Utrecht will share the top scorer award in the Eredivisie this season.
Simons scored twice in PSV Eindhoven’s 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar while Douvikas got one in Utrecht’s 3-2 victory against Emmen. That means that both sit on 19 goals for the campaign and they share the top scorer award.
It is the first time since the 1988/89 season that a player has ended the season as top scorer without hitting the 20-goal mark.
In terms of assists, Ajax’s Dusan Tadic takes top spot with 18 for the campaign. His closest challenger was Cody Gakpo, who got 12 before departing for Liverpool in January.