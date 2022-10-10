Xavi Simons’ contract with PSV Eindhoven includes a clause that allows the attacking midfielder to return to Paris Saint-Germain if certain criteria are met.

According to Voetbal International, PSV general manager Marcel Brands has confirmed that a clause exists but would not go into exact details.

Rumours indicate that Simons and PSV have an agreement that he can return to PSG if they pay a fee of around €10-12 million. There is a limited time for the clause and the fee will go up the longer that Simons remains with PSV.

PSV initially stated that there was no clause that allowed the 19-year-old to return to Paris, but this has now been revealed. The midfielder has scored six times in nine Eredivisie games for PSV so far.




