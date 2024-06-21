The Netherlands saw a goal wrongly chalked off as they drew 0-0 with France in Leipzig.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ronald Koeman made one change from the side that defeated Poland in the opening game with Jeremie Frimpong replacing Joey Veerman. That meant that Xavi Simons moved into a central position. For France, Kylian Mbappe was only on the bench after breaking his nose.
After a minute, Netherlands got a big chance as Frimpong was played in on goal but his shot was brilliantly saved by Mike Maignan.
France dominated possession while the Netherlands looked to hit them on the counter. Cody Gakpo also came close with a strike that was well saved, while a few good chances broke down due to the final pass.
The biggest chance of the first half fell to France with Adrien Rabiot played in on goal but he decided to pass to Antoine Griezmann, who tripped over the ball before it was cleared. Griezmann also fired a good chance wide, while Verbruggen made one good save to keep out an Ousmanne Dembele strike.
Verbruggen denied Griezmann early in the second half as Netherlands looked to sit back and soak up the pressure.
Netherlands then had the biggest talking point of the second half as Xavi Simons found the net. However, it was disallowed for offside as Denzel Dumfries was adjudged to be interfering with Maignan even though the keeper made no attempt to stop the shot.
After that, the Netherlands kept out the French and took a precious point which should be enough to see Oranje reach the knockout rounds.
Netherlands move onto four points and they finish the group against Austria on Tuesday.