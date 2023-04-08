PSV Eindhoven have moved up to second in the Eredivisie with a 4-0 win over Excelsior on Saturday evening.
PSV had the lead in the 10th minute when Patrick van Aanholt cut past his man before setting up Luuk de Jong to net the opening goal.
After the opening goal, PSV were poor and they failed to add a second goal before the break. Excelsior even went close to an equaliser but Kenzo Goudmijn fired over.
After the break, Joey Veerman put a shot wide while Xavi Simons also fired over the bar. Simons did make it 2-0 with a header from close range in the 78th minute. It was the fourth straight home game that Simons netted.
Simons then curled an excellent cross for Fabio Silva to add a third before Erick Gutierrez made it 4-0 at the end.
PSV climbs to second above Ajax ahead of their match on Sunday, while Excelsior is in 16th.