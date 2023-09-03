Xavi Simons provided a goal and an assist as RB Leipzig defeated Union Berlin 3-0.
The clash was 0-0 until Simons broke the deadlock in the 51st minute with an excellent curling strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.
Simons then set up Benjamin Sesko to make it 2-0 and the striker then wrapped up the win with a third later on. Simons was substituted in the 88th minute but the three points were already in the bag by that point.
It has been an excellent start for Simons in Germany and he turns up to the Netherlands squad with a lot of confidence.