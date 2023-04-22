Xavi Simons has discussed his PSV Eindhoven future and the youngster admitted that he wants to play Champions League football.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 20-year-old joined PSV in the summer on a free transfer from PSG, but the French side can buy him back in the summer for €12 million if Simons wants to return.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Simons said on his future, “I have to finish the season well and then we’ll see. Now come the games, in which you will have to prove it. My focus is completely on the last five league games and the cup final.
“You don’t know what can happen in three or four weeks, but what I can say is that I am very grateful to be here and that I was able to prove myself at PSV. I still have five years contract here and in the summer I will have a conversation with Marcel (Brands) And the trainer and everyone,”
PSV are in third at the moment and Simons admitted finishing second and a spot in the Champions League is important to him, “I fight to the last for first place and not second place, but if we do not reach first place, it is very important for the club and everyone that we come second. It is also a big difference for the players whether or not you will play in the Champions League. That is a priority for me. It is also very important for my development.”