RB Leipzig has confirmed that Xavi Simons will remain at the club on loan for another season from PSG.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with RB Leipzig and he scored eight time and added thirteen assists in 32 Bundesliga matches.
Bayern Munich were hoping to sign the midfielder but PSG were not keen on letting the Dutch international leave permanently. RB Leipzig has now confirmed that Simons will remain at the club on loan for another year.
There is no option in the deal to make the loan permanent. Simons is still contracted to PSG until the summer of 2027.