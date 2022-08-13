Xavi Simons scored twice and added an assist as PSV Eindhoven defeated 10-man Go Ahead Eagles 5-2 in Deventer.
Fredrik Oppegard, Xavi Simons, Richard Ledezma and Johan Bakayoko all came into the PSV starting eleven as Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to rest some players ahead of the Champions League clash in Glasgow against Rangers in midweek.
In the 3rd minute, PSV had the lead with Luuk de Jong heading in a Cody Gakpo cross, but Go Ahead hit back with Isac Lidberg netting the equaliser.
The hosts were in the game but in the 32nd minute, Mats Deijl saw red for a poor tackle on Ledezma, who had to come off and be replaced by Joey Veerman.
With the man extra, PSV took the lead in the 45th minute as Simons smashed the ball into the net after De Jong had been denied by the crossbar. It was the 19-year-old’s first Eredivisie goal. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Armando Obsipo headed PSV 3-1 in front from a Simons cross.
The lead allowed Van Nistelrooy to rest Gakpo and De Jong in the second half, while Ibrahim Sangare also came off after an hour.
Simons made it 4-1 in the 76th minute after breaking in on goal, before Go Ahead Eagles pulled one back through Oliver Edvardsen.
A minute before the end, Veerman added the fifth for PSV with a calm finish and the Eindhoven club makes it two wins from two. They go confidently into the clash with Rangers.