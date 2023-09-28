Xavi Simons is enjoying his time with RB Leipzig and won’t rule out extending his time with the Bundesliga side.
Simons decided to depart PSV Eindhoven in the summer to join PSG and was immediately loaned to RB Leipzig.
Speaking to the German outlet Sky Sports, Simons was asked if he was open to a longer stay in Germany and said, “You can’t predict anything in football. Nobody knows what will happen in the coming months.
“I already feel at home here and I’m having a great time. I hope to be successful with the club and make my mark here.”
Simons has scored three times and contributed four assists in eight matches so far.