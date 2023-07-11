Daley Sinkgraven has signed for La Liga side Las Palmas after leaving Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer.
The left-back/midfielder had been with Bayer Leverkusen for four years but his contract expired in the summer. Singraven had been training with his former club Heerenveen but had his heart set on a move abroad.
Las Palmas, who gained promotion to La Liga last season, has now confirmed the arrival of the Dutchman on a two-year deal.
Sinkgraven started his career with Heerenveen as a midfielder but was gradually turned into a left-back by Ajax before he joined Bayer Leverkusen.