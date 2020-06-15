Tuttosport has announced the 100 nominees for this year’s Goldenboy award with six Dutchmen involved.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The prize which is eventually decided by 30 journalists, was awarded to Matthijs de Ligt in 2018 and Joao Felix winning it last year.
Mitchell Bakker (Paris Saint-Germain), Myron Boadu (AZ), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Mohammed Ihattaren (PSV) and Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool) are all included in the 100 nominees this year.
Ajax duo Sergino Dest and Lassina Traore, along with AZ defender Yukinari Suguwara and PSV loanee Claudio Gomes are also involved.
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) and Real Madrid trio Vinícius, Rodrygo and Reinier will be among the favourites for the prize this year.