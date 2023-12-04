According to AD, Arne Slot held talks with Chelsea in the summer but decided to remain at Feyenoord.
Slot was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer as he held talks with Tottenham Hotspur. However, Slot decided to remain at Feyenoord for another campaign.
Now, Algameen Daglad reporter Mikos Gouka is reporting that Slot also held talks with Chelsea over their managerial position. Wealthy owner Todd Boehly picked up Slot in a private jet for talks but Chelsea also couldn’t persuade him to leave Rotterdam.
However, AD predicts that Chelsea could return for the Dutchman should they decide to part with Mauricio Pochettino, who is yet to impress as coach of the Blues.
With Feyenoord set to miss out on the title and already out of the Champions League, could Slot be tempted away from De Kuip?