Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has shut down any chance that he could be the successor to Erik ten Hag as Ajax head coach.
Ten Hag is set to be confirmed as the next head coach of Manchester United and Slot has been linked with becoming his replacement.
Slot started his press conference on Wednesday congratulating Ten Hag on the news, “If the messages are correct, that is definitely worth congratulating. It is very special that a Dutch trainer will soon be at the helm of such a large club. That is also a very good thing for the Dutch trainers guild.”
However, Slot is not interested in replacing Ten Hag in Amsterdam, “I find it almost bizarre that I have to come back to it every time. I have already said several times that I can not imagine it at all. How much clearer do I have to be? This is a fantastic time to coach Feyenoord. We are in the quarterfinals of the Conference League. I hope I have made it clear again. Use this answer as long as Ajax has not managed to find a new trainer.”