According to ESPN, Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot is very popular in the Premier League with a number of clubs circling him.
Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a new head coach to take over in the summer after they sacked Antonio Conte.
ESPN is reporting that Slot is one of their top two candidates for the job, along with former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.
However, Tottenham are not the only English club looking at Slot with Chelsea, West Ham United and Crystal Palace all considering a move for the former AZ boss.
The 44-year-old is currently leading Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title and a place in the Champions League group stage next season.