Arne Slot has confirmed to ESPN that he would like to become the new head coach of Liverpool should they come to an agreement with Feyenoord.

Liverpool have identified Slot as their preferred successor to Jurgen Klopp and they have entered talks with Feyenoord.

Speaking to ESPN, Slot said on the news, “All I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations. I’m in the waiting room.

”Or I’m excited? It seems clear to me that I would like to go to Liverpool. I am now waiting to see if the clubs come to an agreement, but I have every confidence in that. It is now up to the clubs and as a main character you have to respect that. In the coming days it will probably become more clear.”

Feyenoord take on Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday evening.




