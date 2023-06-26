For the second year running, Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot has been awarded the Rinus Michels Award.
Last season, Slot was presented with the award after guiding Feyenoord to the Europa Conference League final. A year later, Slot has been named the coach of the year again, this time for winning the Eredivisie title.
Slot was presented the award by Guus Hiddink and he is the first person to win it back to back since Frank de Boer in 2013 and 2014.
PEC Zwolle head coach Dick Schreuder won the prize for the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.