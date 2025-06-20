Reijnders completes move to Ma... Manchester City has officially confirmed the signing of Tijjani Reijnders ...

Flekken signs for Bayer Leverk... Mark Flekken has completed his move from Brentford to Bayer ...

Telstar Promoted to The Erediv... Telstar are back in the Eredivisie after they defeated Willem ...

Ajax Confirms Heitinga Appoint... Ajax have confirmed the arrival of John Heitinga and Marcel ...

Liverpool confirm FrimpongR... Liverpool has confirmed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer ...

AZ Alkmaar stun Twente to seal... AZ Alkmaar will play in the UEFA Conference League next ...

Eredivisie European Playoffs: ... The Eredivisie European Playoff semi-finals took place on Thursday and ...