Wesley Sneijder is full of praise for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and believes he will start for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.
Brobbey netted twice in the defeat in Marseille before contributing an assist in the 2-1 win over NEC Nijmegen at the weekend.
Speaking on Veronica Offside, Sneijder raved about the Ajax striker, “When that boy starts scoring, everyone says: world striker. In my opinion, he is certainly potentially the best striker in the Netherlands.
“Ronald Koeman will be happy that he scores again, because he will be our first striker at the European Championship.”
Sneijder continued, “Take a critical look at such a boy. Then you can’t say anything other than that he is a fantastic striker. He only has bad luck in finishing. I don’t know whether it is completely bad luck, but he will have to be a bit sharper in that. Now he shoots them in. Pay attention: in three weeks everyone will say he is a world striker.”
Brobbey has seven goals and four assists in nineteen games this season.