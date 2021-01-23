Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Donny van de Beek is not happy with his lack of playing time.
Van de Beek hasn’t played a single minute in Manchester United’s last Premier League games, and it has led to rumours that he may seek a loan move away from the club in order to get regular playing time.
Quoted by The Mirror, Solskaer admitted that Van de Beek is not happy with the situation, but added he understands
He said, “I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy. Of course, he wants to play more, but he gets about his job in the right manner.
“He reminds me a lot about myself, when I first came in, that he understands my difficulties and challenges. We are doing well and have got players who are playing really well in his position.
“I was the same with Sir Alex. When he left me out I understood and I was happy for the team to win – and Donny is that type of guy. He knows he is important for us and knows he is going to play many games.
Solskjaer confirmed Van de Beek will play against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, “He will definitely be involved in this game against Liverpool and he might be the deciding factor in the game.
“He trusts his own quality. He is a quietly confident guy who deep down knows he is good enough and is just waiting for his opportunity.”