According to Voetbal International it is almost certain that Deyovaisio Zeefuik will be leaving Groningen this summer.
The right-back is coming into the last year of his contract at the Euroborg, and club director Mark-Jan Fledderus confirmed to VI that there is plenty of interest in Zeefuik.
He said, “There has been a lot of interest in Deyo for a long time and that is also starting to become more concrete. That interest comes mainly from France, England and Germany.”
Vi is reporting that Stade Reims is the club from France that is interested, while Southampton are trying to bring the right-back to England. The Sains are set to lose Cedric Soares on a free and see Zeefuik as a perfect replacement.