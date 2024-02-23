The Netherlands women’s side were comfortably defeated 3-0 by Spain in the Nations League semi-final.
The stakes were high for the Netherlands as a win did not only mean the final of the Nations League but also an automatic place at the Olympics.
The hosts were the better side from the start and they missed a number of chances before Jennifer Hermoso made it 1-0 for the Spanish in the 40th minute. Aitana Bonmati then quickly doubled the lead.
Oranje never threatened a comeback and a third was eventually added through Ona Batlle in the 75th minute.
The Netherlands miss out on the final but they can still reach the Olympics if they defeat Germany in the 3rd place playoff on Wednesday.