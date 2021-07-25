The Spanish media were full of praise for Memphis Depay after he made his Barcelona debut on Saturday evening.
Memphis came off the bench and scored a penalty in the 3-1 win over Girona on Saturday evening, which earned him rave reviews for his performance.
Diario Sport wrote, “He came on the field, cheered by the fans, and the grass suddenly started to shine. Something happened with every contact with the ball. With number nine on his back, he showed Barca fans that he doesn’t want to be just another player. His penalty was sublime and flew almost violently against the ropes. As if Memphis wanted to say: Here I am.
“It has been a long time since a player with such an imposing body played at Barcelona. Memphis was everywhere on the pitch and felt at ease during duels with defenders. Every new player from Barcelona creates expectations, but Memphis seemed to have an immediate connection with the audience at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. This was a starter for what lies ahead at Camp Nou.”
Marca noticed that Memphis excited the fans, “They jumped from their seats at his speed, threat and dribbling.”
Mundo Deportivo spoke of a dream debut, “His substitution gave new life to Ronald Koeman’s team. He immediately gave an excellent pass to Sergi Roberto, who failed to finish. As Koeman already discussed, Memphis played with a lot of freedom as a striker. Sometimes he would drop deep and sometimes he could be found on the wing. It was a triumphant debut for him.”