Frenkie de Jong put in a solid performance during Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Mallorca on Sunday. The Spanish press were mixed in their reviews of the Dutch international with some saying the midfielder was exceptional and some less enthusiastic.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Jong started the clash in the midfield alongside Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal. He had roles in the first two goals and was eventually substituted with five minutes to go.
AS rated De Jong a 7/10, “His performance can sometimes be a bit lukewarm, but he often brings balance to the team. He looked more comfortable than in other duels. One of his best games yet.”
Diario Sport were most impressed and gave De Jong an 8, “The Dutchman was keen to prove his worth. He captured the ball for the opening goal and was then everywhere. He’s back in great shape. ”
Marca was less sure, “He is still far from the level that is expected of him. He works hard, but lacks inspiration.”
Mundo Deportivo also added, “The best version of De Jong is expected in this final phase. After his important role in the 0-1, he was of value to the team with more work ethic than inspiration.”