Sparta Rotterdam and Groningen both remain in the bottom three of the table after they drew 1-1 on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sparta Rotterdam made a strong start to the game but Bryan Smeets shot the ball wide before Vito van Crooy also wasted two big chances.
With their first big chance, Groningen had the lead in the 28th minute. Cyril Ngonge raced onto a pass by Mo El Hankouri before finding the net. Five minutes later, Sparta equalised as Laurent Jans set up Smeets to make up for his earlier miss.
Maduka Okoye prevented Groningen from regaining the lead before the break with an excellent diving save to deny striker Jørgen Strand Larsen.
In the second half, all the big chances were for Sparta Rotterdam as Bart Vriends had an effort cleared off the line, before Michael Heylen fired over. Dirk Abels and Sven Mijnans also tested goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.
The biggest chance fell to substitute Emmanuel Emegha but he could only send a free header wide of the goal.
Sparta remains second bottom with the point while Groningen are only one spot above them.