Sparta Rotterdam moved off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles in Het Kasteel.
After only five minutes, the stadium fell silent after Tom Beugelsdijk went down with a head injury. There were concerns about the centre-back who was carried off on a stretcher. The club confirmed at half-time that the defender was awake and being checked over in the hospital.
When the game got started again, both sides struggled to create chances and the game was goalless at the break.
In the 68th minute, Sparta found the lead with Adil Auassar heading in a free-kick by Vito van Crooij. Substitutes Lennart Thy and Laurent Jans then had chances to kill the game, but it didn’t matter as Sparta held on for the three points.
The win moves Sparta up to 16th and only two points from safety. Go Ahead Eagles lie in 11th.