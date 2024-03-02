Sparta Rotterdam held AZ Alkmaar to a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.
With FC Twente winning at Vitesse, AZ Alkmaar needed a win to keep up in the race for third. Halfway through the first half, Yuki Sugawara finished off a move involving Ruben van Bommel and Sven Mijnans to make it 1-0.
AZ then failed to kill the game with Nick Olij making a good save to deny Vangelis Pavlidis in the early stages of the second half.
Tobias Lauritsen went close for Sparta before the equaliser came in the 74th minute through Arne Verschueren. AZ then pushed for the winner but Sparta managed to hold on for a point.
AZ stays fourth and seven points behind Twente in third while Sparta is in 9th.