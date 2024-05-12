Sparta Rotterdam came away from Utrecht with a 1-0 win on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Both sides are heading for the European playoff and the game on Sunday was an even affair with neither side really creating a chance in the first half.
The first big bit of excitement came after an hour when Utrecht attacker Ole Romeny saw his strike come back down off the post.
Three minutes later, Sparta Rotterdam took the lead with Camiel Neghli firing a nice strike past Vasilios Barkas.
Utrecht could not find the equaliser before the end and Sparta are now three points behind them in the table. Utrecht is in 7th and Sparta in 8th.