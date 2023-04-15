Sparta Rotterdam has eased to a 4-0 win over Heerenveen to take the fifth spot in the Eredivisie.
Maurice Steijn missed the game due to illness, meaning assistants Jeroen Rijsdijk and Nourdin Boukhari took charge of Sparta.
Sparta were the better side from the start and they took the lead in the 39th minute with Michael Pinto finding the net with an excellent strike. Arno Verschueren also had a goal disallowed in stoppage time.
Early in the second half, Younes Namli doubled the lead with a deflected strike before Shurandy Sambo smashed in a third after 68 minutes.
Joshua Kitolano then set up Vito van Crooij to add a fourth before the end to seal an excellent night.
Sparta climbs above Twente into fifth and they are now only two points off fourth. Heerenveen is in ninth.