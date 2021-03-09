Sparta Rotterdam defeated VVV-Venlo 1-0 to book their first win in seven games.
Both sides have fallen closer to the relegation zone in recent weeks, with Sparta in 13th and VVV in 15th going into the rearranged clash.
VVV, again without Georgios Giakoumakis, lacked force up front with Jafar Arias failing to find the net with two chances, while Christos Donis also couldn’t find a way past Maduka Okoye. At the other end, Abdou Harroui missed Sparta’s best opportunity.
VVV had the better of the second half, but in the 70th minute, Sparta had the lead with Kristopher Da Graca working a pass from Lennart Thy past his own goalkeeper.
Jeffrey Fortes then put a strike against the post for Sparta, before Okoye made an excellent save in the last minute to deny VVV an equaliser.
The win moves Sparta up one place and they are now nine points clear of the bottom three. VVV are only four points above Willem II and must start looking over their shoulder.