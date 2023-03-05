Sparta Rotterdam were too strong for Excelsior in the Rotterdam derby on Sunday. Sparta came away from the Van Donge & De Roo Stadion with a 4-1 victory.
Both sides went into the clash in poor form with Excelsior not tasting victory since January, while Sparta had lost their last two games.
The opening goal came in the 20th minute as Redouan El Yaakoubi slid a cross from Tobias Lauritsen into his own net.
Lazaros Lamprou missed two huge chances for the hosts before Couhaib Driouech did make it 1-1 just before the break with a fine strike past Nick Olij.
In the 49th minute, Koki Saito restored the visitors lead after some quick footwork and Sparta then quickly ran away with the game. Lauritsen made it 3-1 before Bart Vriends scored from a corner to make it four.
Excelsior is still in 15th spot, while Sparta are sixth and closing in on FC Twente.