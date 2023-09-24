Vitesse Arnhem have now lost four league games in a row after a 1-0 defeat at Sparta Rotterdam.
Sparta made a quick start to the game and they were ahead in the sixth minute with Koki Saito setting up Arno Verschueren to fire past Eloy Room.
Vitesse looked for an equaliser but they struggled to hurt a well-organised Sparta, who looked dangerous on the counter a number of times.
Sparta remained in control in the second half and it was a relief for Vitesse that the score remained at 1-0 with the hosts having two goals disallowed.
Sparta now climbs to fifth in the table, while Vitesse is down in 14th.