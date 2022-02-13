Sparta Rotterdam defeated Willem II 1-0 on Sunday to end their winless run and move off the bottom of the table.
On Saturday, alarm bells will have been ringing in Rotterdam with PEC Zwolle defeating Cambuur to send Sparta to the bottom of the table.
The first half was an anxious affair with both sides in rotten form and chances were few and far between. The best opportunity fell to Lennart Thy but the Sparta striker could only fire off target.
At the hour mark, the home crowd erupted as Younes Namli found the far corner to make it 1-0 for Sparta.
That proved to be the winning goal as Willem II failed to trouble the hosts and the worrying fact for Fred Grim will be that his side was unable to register a single shot on target.
Sparta finds their first win in ten games and it lifts them back to 17th. Willem II are in 15th and only four points ahead of Sparta.