Sparta Rotterdam are still in the European playoff positions after a 0-0 draw against Utrecht.
Sparta are in a fierce battle for eighth spot with Heracles Almelo and Fortuna Sittard, which will go down to the final game of the season.
Utrecht dominated possession but Maduka Okoye kept out Hidde Ter Avest’s volley, while Abdou Harroui went close for Sparta with a strike against the crossbar.
Okoye was in excellent form after the break to keep Sparta level and they held on for a point, which keeps them eighth. If Sparta defeats Heerenveen on Sunday then they take the last playoff spot and will join Utrecht, who are sixth.