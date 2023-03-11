Sparta Rotterdam ran out 3-1 victors over 10-man Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sparta are having a fantastic campaign under Maurice Steijn and they were hoping for another positive result against Vitesse, who they had defeated 4-0 earlier in the campaign.
After only seven minutes, Vitesse had the lead with Dominik Oroz netting from close range. However, the lead was very short-lived as Sparta equalised through an Arno Verschueren header.
Just before the break, Kjell Scherpen misjudged a cross allowing Koki Saito to slot the ball into an empty net and Sparta went 2-1 up.
Scherpen made a number of saves to prevent Sparta from extending their lead before Maximilian Wittek was sent off for Vitesse in the 80th minute. VAR instructed the red after a late challenge on Shurandy Sambo.
Just before the end, Joshua Kitolano added a third for the hosts, who are sixth in the table, but only a point behind Twente. Vitesse is in 13th.