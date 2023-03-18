Sparta Rotterdam defeated Emmen 2-0 on Saturday to climb above FC Twente in the Eredivisie table.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sparta had a chance to take the lead early on but Mickey van der Hart prevented Vito van Crooy’ from giving the visitors’s swipe. The hosts then wasted a chance through Julius Dirksen.
A minute before half-time, Sparta had the lead with Koki Saito racing past two challenges before firing an excellent strike past Van der Hart.
Early in the second half, Bart Vriends missed a great chance to double the lead before Arno Verschueren hit the crossbar. At the other end, Nick Olij kept out anything Emmen had to offer.
Van Crooij settled the game in the last minute with an excellent goal and Sparta are now fifth in the Eredivisie. Emmen remains 15th.